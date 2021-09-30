Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100166642
Portrait of a woman on the background of decorations made of bright Christmas balls.
S
By Studio Peace
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
balloonsballsbeautifulboxbrightcelebratecelebrationcharmingchristmascoffeecrystaldecemberdecordecoratedecorationdressdrinkfemalefestiveflashlightgiftgirlgoldenhandhappyholidayinteriorlightnewpeoplepersonphoto zoneportraitpresentprettyredrestaurantroomshinysmilestylishsurprisesweaterteatraditionaltreewinterwomanxmasyear
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist