Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of a woman in nature, dry grass around, cold season. The girl is tense, anxiety in her eyes. Experiences, internal, psychological problems. Simple clothes, casual style.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3403 × 3403 pixels • 11.3 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG