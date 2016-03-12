Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a woman in nature, dry grass around, cold season. The girl is tense, anxiety in her eyes. Experiences, internal, psychological problems. Simple clothes, casual style.
People walks outside. Winter day. African couple
Portrait of a young beautiful girl in a cap on a background of reeds
WW2 german soldier. Historical reenacting
A woman wearing a warm hoodie, walks in the Park. Beautiful girl resting in the fresh air.
Portrait shot of a young man with long hair and sheepskin winter coat smoking a pipe during a walk in the country with big puffs of white smoke.
Toddler exploring the nature - Sunset Light
Portrait of handsome young man in red hat posing outside

See more

617993507

See more

617993507

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124884489

Item ID: 2124884489

Portrait of a woman in nature, dry grass around, cold season. The girl is tense, anxiety in her eyes. Experiences, internal, psychological problems. Simple clothes, casual style.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3403 × 3403 pixels • 11.3 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kudryashova Vera

Kudryashova Vera