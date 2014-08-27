Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of Ukrainian boy child near the destroyed building showing banner with massage text hands off Ukraine. Asking for help. Crisis, war, no peace, stop aggression from Russia country.
Pink paper sign with text " We produce organic rice" holding by Asian farmer. Concept for agriculture. Selective focus on pink paper. Blurred background
hungry young man holding a cardboard with text
Many Reaction with text of Businessman holding Blackboard at outdoor park.
woman in medical mask prevents coronavirus disease holds a poster start travel Hand written text - lettering isolated on white. Coronovirus COVID 19 concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137716251

Item ID: 2137716251

Portrait of Ukrainian boy child near the destroyed building showing banner with massage text hands off Ukraine. Asking for help. Crisis, war, no peace, stop aggression from Russia country.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4240 × 2832 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

Petrovich Nataliya