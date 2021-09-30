Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084109577
Portrait of two young fencer wearing white fencing costume and mask and holding the sword in front of her. Isolated on black background
N
By Nedrofly
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionathleteathleticattackbattleboycombatcompetitionconcentrationconfidenceconfidentcostumedefenseemotionexpressionfightfitnessfoilgameglovemartialmaskolympicpersonposingpracticingprotectprotectionprotectivesportsportivesportystrengthstudio shotsuitswordteenteenagertrainingtwo personuniformwomanworkout
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist