Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100419323
Portrait of two African elephants, Loxodonta, drinking from a river, water falling from its mouth. Scenes from the African wilderness around the Khwai River, Okavango Delta, safari in Botswana.
Khwai River, Botswana
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureadventure travelafricaafricanafrican animals sceneryafrican moodanimal posteranimal sceneartisticbackgroundbigcolordecorationdrinking elephantselephant in waterelephant silhouettegraphicheadhugehuge elephant maleillustrationkhwai riverlandscapelargeloxodontanatureokavango delta botswanaoutdoorspowerfulpristine naturered elephantred sunsetsafari backgroundsafari conceptscenicself drive safaristrongtourismtraveltravel lifestyletrunktuskwalkwallpaperwildernesswilderness campingwildlifewildlife conservationwildlife photographywildlife safari
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist