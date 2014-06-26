Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait two african american engineer team shipping order detail on tablet check goods and supplies on shelves with goods inventory in factory warehouse.logistic industry and business export
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7805 × 3534 pixels • 26 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 453 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 227 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG