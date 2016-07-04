Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait two african american engineer team shipping order detail on tablet check goods and supplies on shelves with goods inventory in factory warehouse.logistic industry and business export
Side view of asian female warehouse worker with archboard flip chart look inventory with dustrubution warehouse in background. Reopening business warehouse technology and logistic concept.
Warehouse workers working together with forklift loader
Waist up portrait of mature factory foreman wearing hardhat talking to worker at industrial factory, copy space
Female Inventory Manager checking stock on Digital Tablet. Man warehouse worker with hard hat safety helmet at storage buildings
Two oil platform inspectors with a laptop, with the platform in the background
Man engineer standing on construction site, using smartphone.
Warehouse engineer ordering to worker how to work

See more

177524816

See more

177524816

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131311291

Item ID: 2131311291

Portrait two african american engineer team shipping order detail on tablet check goods and supplies on shelves with goods inventory in factory warehouse.logistic industry and business export

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8602 × 3848 pixels • 28.7 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 447 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 224 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Art_Photo

Art_Photo