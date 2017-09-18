Images

Image
Portrait of tired upset man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough, using smart phone, looks exhausted, rubbing eye, looking at gadget screen with sorrow.
Portrait of funny young Asian man shocked and crying sad to see bad news on his phone as if he get dumped by girlfriend
Tired Young Man with a Phone in the Bed at the Home
Frustrated young brunette woman lying in bed, crying reading message with bad news at morning. Stressed depressed unhappy lady looking at mobile phone screen, feeling desperate alone in bedroom.
Attractive young funny Asian man reading texting chatting on his phone, bad news, sad crying expression
Woman wiping tears taken in studio
A man with glasses looks at a smartphone while sitting in a cozy sofa. Middle-aged businessman checks mail in a smartphone
Asian man looking at smartphone in living room

1794966148

1794966148

2129596736

Item ID: 2129596736

Portrait of tired upset man wearing casual style white t shirt sitting on cough, using smart phone, looks exhausted, rubbing eye, looking at gadget screen with sorrow.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio