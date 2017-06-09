Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of three hardworking farmers squatting in a fruit nursery with buckets full of ripe plums, next to a crate of ..recently harvested fruit
Successful harvesting season. Positive multinational group of farm workers standing in orchard near boxes full of ripe pears
Portrait of successful african american farmer with bucket of freshly harvested ripe peaches in fruit garden
Team of orchard workers loading fresh apples to large-size wooden transportation container
Team of garden workers gathering crops of apples on modern harvesting and sorting machine
Couple of gardeners chatting at table with harvest after harvesting at farmland
Portrait of happy cheerful positive smiling international team of farmers near boxes with harvested ripe pears in fruit garden on sunny day
Positive female farmer preparing ripe peaches for transportation on fruit farm

See more

1861742779

See more

1861742779

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133975071

Item ID: 2133975071

Portrait of three hardworking farmers squatting in a fruit nursery with buckets full of ripe plums, next to a crate of ..recently harvested fruit

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos