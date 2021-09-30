Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092570834
Portrait of a teenager in a protective face mask looking at the camera against the background of a Christmas tree.
a
By ad-foto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14-17 years oldabove the beltboyscarefreecasual wearcaucasiancelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas treeclose-up confidencedecorationeuropean originfaceface shieldfunfun on the weekendhappinesshappyholidayindependencejoylaughleisurelifestylelightsmasknew yearon open airone manonly one young manordinary peoplepeoplephotographingpleasant excitementpleasureportraitpositive emotionsrelaxationselective focussmileteenagerto smilewinteryearyoungyouthyouth culture
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist