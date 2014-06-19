Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
portrait the teenage woman showing the armpit hair, facial expressions and worry, concept health care.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4084 × 2588 pixels • 13.6 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 634 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG