Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083469971
Portrait teenage girl on festive evening outdoors in winter holds her hands in mittens against background christmas bokeh lights. Cheerful mood of caucasian girl in warm winter clothes in knitted hat
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulbokehcapcaucasianchristmascityclose-upeuropeeveningeyesfairfashionfreshfun positivegarlandgirlgood moodgorgeoushandshappyhatkeepingknittedladylightlightslong hairlook cameramillennial generationmittensmodelnature decembernewnew yearrest relaxscarfscenerysnowstreetstylestylishthe lightsweekend daywinterwomanwoolyearyoungyoung person
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist