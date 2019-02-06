Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio shot of Asian young rich wealthy male hipster model wearing casual street denim jeans jacket look at camera holding showing golden coin and piggy bank saving on yellow background.
Young man over isolated yellow background making money gesture
man in a jacket, retro phone yellow background
Portrait of male janitor with cleaning supplies on color background
Young man laughing over isolated background
Young student wearing graduation robe holding his cap look at it proud, isolated on a white background.
with open mouth pointing downwards with both hands, looking shocked, amazed and surprised
smiling cheerfully and casually, looking downwards and pointing to chest

See more

1640902762

See more

1640902762

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138209371

Item ID: 2138209371

Portrait studio shot of Asian young rich wealthy male hipster model wearing casual street denim jeans jacket look at camera holding showing golden coin and piggy bank saving on yellow background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4735 × 3551 pixels • 15.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio