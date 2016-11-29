Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait studio shot of Asian young male shopper in casual jeans jacket look at camera showing using black blank empty screen smartphone making payment and holding shopping bag on yellow background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4562 × 3421 pixels • 15.2 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG