Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio shot of Asian young LGBT gay bisexual homosexual topless male fashionable model in casual black shirt and denim jeans sitting on square boxes posing look at camera on white background.
beautiful girl carrying shopping bag on white background
Young Asian business man sitting on the chair isolated on white background.
Model standing
Full body young blond girl walking in studio against white background
Japanese woman
full length of young african american man sitting on chair while posing on grey
fashion girl several, plain background, grey dress

See more

1116662840

See more

1116662840

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138207411

Item ID: 2138207411

Portrait studio shot of Asian young LGBT gay bisexual homosexual topless male fashionable model in casual black shirt and denim jeans sitting on square boxes posing look at camera on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4852 × 3639 pixels • 16.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio