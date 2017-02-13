Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio shot of Asian young handsome male businessman model in casual outfit standing smiling holding big white blank empty placard board for copy space advertising on yellow background.
Male Asian programmer with laptop on color background
Studio shot of young Asian teenage boy wearing yellow shirt against gray background
bearded smiling man pointing at empty placard isolated on blue
Full body picture of a young fashion man holding a empty board while showing the thumbs up gesture.
Studio shot of young Asian teenage boy wearing yellow shirt and eyeglasses against gray background
Bearded man with a sheet of paper on an orange background
Handsome young boy presenting white paper copy space

See more

198730757

See more

198730757

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138209029

Item ID: 2138209029

Portrait studio shot of Asian young handsome male businessman model in casual outfit standing smiling holding big white blank empty placard board for copy space advertising on yellow background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3472 × 5254 pixels • 11.6 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 661 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio