Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio shot Asian young beautiful long brown hair female model in casual long sleeve dress standing posing holding hand up crossed arm smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.
portrait of attractive asian woman isolated on wood background
attractive asian woman lifestyle image
beautiful woman near the glass door in the early morning
Business woman pointing at copyspace
Young Beautiful girl at bed. Cheerful, happy, sexy woman enjoying a relaxing stay in her bed.
Young Beautiful girl at bed. Cheerful, happy, sexy woman enjoying a relaxing stay in her bed.
pretty girl wearing a white towel making face and smiling at the camera

See more

143832736

See more

143832736

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128888739

Item ID: 2128888739

Portrait studio shot Asian young beautiful long brown hair female model in casual long sleeve dress standing posing holding hand up crossed arm smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2896 × 3387 pixels • 9.7 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 855 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 428 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio