Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait studio shot Asian young beautiful long brown hair female model in casual long sleeve dress standing posing holding hand up crossed arm smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2896 × 3387 pixels • 9.7 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
855 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
428 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG