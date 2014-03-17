Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio shot Asian young beautiful long brown hair female model in casual long sleeve dress standing posing holding hand up crossed arm smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.
portrait of attractive asian woman isolated on wood background
portrait of attractive asian woman isolated on wood background
Portrait of a pretty girl pointing finger away isolated on a gray background
Beautiful young asian businesswoman,
Mesmerized with what she sees. Studio shot of beautiful excited female student looking and pointing down with index fingers, smiling cheerfully, gazing with interest at floor, standing over gray wall
Trust me and look down. Portrait of gorgeous woman wearing casual clothes pointing down with both index fingers and smiling broadly, expressing friendly and positive emotions over gray background
Young Asian woman present blank sign with palm hand on beige background

See more

1169493976

See more

1169493976

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128888130

Item ID: 2128888130

Portrait studio shot Asian young beautiful long brown hair female model in casual long sleeve dress standing posing holding hand up crossed arm smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4646 × 3233 pixels • 15.5 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio