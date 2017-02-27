Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio closeup shot of Asian happy young sexy sensual female model in casual long sleeve turtle neck shirt standing posing crossed arms smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.
portrait of a beautiful young brunette girl in the studio on a background of a white sheet. Disheveled hair. Tricky glance. Broad smile. The face expresses joy and fun. Open shoulders. beauty shooting
pretty girl at a photo shoot in the studio
Portrait of smiling cheerful beautiful pretty asian woman clean fresh healthy white skin posing in pajamas white clothes.Girl felling relaxing and enjoy time on the bed at home.asia beauty
Young beautiful portrait woman on gray background
portrait of young asian woman relaxing in the room
Joyful beautiful young Hispanic woman opening door, standing in doorway, looking at camera and smiling. Closeup shot. Real estate concept
Fashion beautiful women

See more

435106192

See more

435106192

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128887953

Item ID: 2128887953

Portrait studio closeup shot of Asian happy young sexy sensual female model in casual long sleeve turtle neck shirt standing posing crossed arms smiling look at camera on white stripe wall background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio