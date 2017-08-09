Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait studio close-up headshot of Asian young happy sexy sensual beautiful long brown hair female fashion model wearing in casual outfit and earrings standing smiling look at the camera
Close up of a woman drinking coffee
Beautiful young sexy woman drinks hot coffee at home
Portrait of gorgeous young brunette at the coffee shop.
Pretty woman making phone call and holding cup of coffee in bed
blonde girl in a cozy warm cafe, in a white knitted sweater drinking coffee.
A beautiful young Asian woman in the kitchen
Beautiful woman holding enormous cup of coffee and talking by mobile phone. Coffee love concept.

See more

1252432783

See more

1252432783

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128888397

Item ID: 2128888397

Portrait studio close-up headshot of Asian young happy sexy sensual beautiful long brown hair female fashion model wearing in casual outfit and earrings standing smiling look at the camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3149 × 5181 pixels • 10.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 608 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 304 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bangkok Click Studio

Bangkok Click Studio