Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait studio close-up headshot of Asian young happy sexy sensual beautiful long brown hair female fashion model wearing in casual outfit and earrings standing smiling look at the camera
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3149 × 5181 pixels • 10.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
608 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
304 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG