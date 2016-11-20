Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of sporty boxer girl posing for camera. Pretty young girl in sportswear and gloves standing on ring in gym and proudly looking at camera. Female boxing, hobby and healthy lifestyle concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3797 × 5689 pixels • 12.7 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG