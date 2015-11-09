Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a smiling, emotional business girl with glasses, tired sitting at a desk, putting his feet on the table, boots. Emotional fatigue, exhaustion. Selective focus
Beautiful business woman working with sales in her office
Happy beautiful woman watching videos or enjoying entertainment content on a tablet sitting on the sofa in the house.
Beautiful young Asian woman using laptop computer and point at graph
Cheerful asian thai woman opening shipment box infront of computer.
Master received order to make exclusive leather strap for present. Craftswoman with red nails and bracelet on left hand sitting near table with tools in workshop screwing snap in black belt u
The student learns hard lessons or homework. Woman preparing for exams. Session at universities and institutes
Happy mid adult Caucasian business woman sitting alone in a cafe and working on a laptop during coffee break

See more

1664644939

See more

1664644939

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133017219

Item ID: 2133017219

Portrait of a smiling, emotional business girl with glasses, tired sitting at a desk, putting his feet on the table, boots. Emotional fatigue, exhaustion. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iurii Chornysh

Iurii Chornysh