Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090955685
Portrait of smiling elderly female worker engaged in business activities at workplace in office
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
55-6055sactivityadultalonebusinessbusinesswomancompanycomputercorporatedevicediversityemotionalemployeeentrepreneureuropeanexpertisefemalefirmfocusinggermanindoorinteriorjoblaptoplifestylemanagermaturemodernoccupationofficeonepersonplaceportraitpositiveprofessionalroutineseniorsmilingsuccessfultabletechnologieswhitewomanworkingworkplaceworkspace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist