Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091368068
Portrait of smiling doctor with stethoscope and health insurance document. General practitioner in contemporary hospital office. Healthcare concept. Medical staff
b
By brizmaker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aidanalysisappointmentcardiologistcareercheckupcliniccuredentistdiagnosisdiseasedoctoremergencyenvironmenthappyhealthcarehelphospitalillnessindoorsindustryinfectioninformationinstrumentinsurancejoblocationmedicalobjectoccupationofficepeoplephysicianprescriptionprofessionalprotectionpulseroomservicesmilesocietystaffstethoscopesuccessfultherapisttreatmentuniformvisitwhitewoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist