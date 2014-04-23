Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of smiling beautiful pretty asian woman clean fresh healthy white skin posing.Girl felling relax and enjoy time in swimming pool on summer travel vacation at resort spa.asia beauty
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7648 × 2864 pixels • 25.5 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 374 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 187 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG