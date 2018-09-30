Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of smiling beautiful business asian woman with working in modern office desk using computer, Business people employee freelance online marketing e-commerce telemarketing concept.
Portrait of a charming young woman with red hair and freckles looking at camera while working at her laptop outside drinking coffee.
Millennial hipster girl watching video publication on modern smartphone technology using internet connection in coffee shop, woman browsing web page via mobile phone sitting at desk with laptop
Young smiling woman sitting with laptop computer at outdoors desk in coffee shop and watching online lesson of foreign languages while doing distant studying with a native speaker tutor
Brunette using laptop in cafe
Simpatic caucasian lady with red hair and freckles is writing something during a coffee break using her laptop
Pretty young cheerful woman drinking coffee, working or studying on her laptop computer outside at coffee shop. Feeling happy and satisfied. In entrepreneur, online education and technology concept.
Asian woman working and drink coffee in cafe with laptop computer smile and happy work

See more

1537180280

See more

1537180280

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126586839

Item ID: 2126586839

Portrait of smiling beautiful business asian woman with working in modern office desk using computer, Business people employee freelance online marketing e-commerce telemarketing concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG