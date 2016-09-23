Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of smiling beautiful asian senior aged mature woman using tablet computer, isolated over red background. Copy space for text.
Business woman with coffee and tablet on hand walking on waterfront with Hong Kong cityscape in background.
Portrait of a happy young business woman using mobile phone isolated over pink background.
Gadgets And School. Cheerful Schoolgirl Using Tablet Computer Browsing Internet Over Yellow Background. Copy Space
senior beautiful woman with a touch screen tablet
Authoress in glasses and white shirt writing message on phone near the window
Young modern woman of European appearance holds a notebook to take notes. Woman wearing glasses. Girl student. Near person has space for text. Clever girl american. Education is good. Make report.
Portrait of smiling girl holding tablet pc, communicating via social network.

See more

744772306

See more

744772306

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128154933

Item ID: 2128154933

Portrait of smiling beautiful asian senior aged mature woman using tablet computer, isolated over red background. Copy space for text.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Ksu Tumanova