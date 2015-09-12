Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of smiling african american male farmer standing near tractor with fumigator at the farm field
The man is a builder on the roof of a wooden frame house.
Young technician master in workwear bending over solar panel on the roof
An african american young fit man doing pull ups on horizontal bar in the public park outdoors
Young man in glass house. Small business concept
Tourist selfie in industrial area of Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Traveler selfie with Zeche Consolidation.
A young man sitting on a hill
Asian manager of engineer architect in white helmet safety on construction site checking plan and project on laptop

See more

1509906446

See more

1509906446

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133975091

Item ID: 2133975091

Portrait of smiling african american male farmer standing near tractor with fumigator at the farm field

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5471 × 3350 pixels • 18.2 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos