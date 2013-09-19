Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a sick man with the flu, allergy, germs,cold coughing. Sick Man with drinking tea sitting under the blanket with high fever and a flu, resting and drinking hot beverage
Man using digital tablet while relaxing on sofa at home
Funny young couple wearing casual clothes while playing together a video game on console at home
Close up shot of young concentrated black american guy, browsing on his smart phone, sitting on cozy beige sofa at home, in denim casual wear
upset man sitting on sofa depression loneliness tiredness
Concentrated African American young man in glasses sit on couch at home working on modern laptop gadget, focused biracial male rest on sofa browsing wireless Internet on computer, technology concept
Kind young man looking into camera while taking notes
people, healthcare and problem concept - unhappy man suffering from stomach ache at home

See more

777947314

See more

777947314

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132999455

Item ID: 2132999455

Portrait of a sick man with the flu, allergy, germs,cold coughing. Sick Man with drinking tea sitting under the blanket with high fever and a flu, resting and drinking hot beverage

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty