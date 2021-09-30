Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088764875
A portrait shot of Ronnie, a four-month old French Bulldog, posing in front of a lit and decorated Christmas tree, suitably dressed in a Santa outfit ready for her first ever Xmas holiday.
K
By Kev Gregory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanimalbackgroundbeautifulbreedbulldogcaninecelebrationchristmasclothesclothingcostumecutedecemberdecorationdecorativedogdoggydomesticfacefestivefrenchfrenchiefunfunnyhappyholidayisolatedmammalmerrymodelnewpedigreepetpetsportraitpuppypurebredredronniesantasanta clausseasonsmallsweettraditionalwhitewinterxmasyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist