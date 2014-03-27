Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait shot of Asian young beautiful happy female online seller model in casual outfit sitting posing smiling look at camera on cozy leather sofa in living room at home with hats and bag products.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5386 × 3531 pixels • 18 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 656 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG