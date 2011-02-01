Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a senior smiling woman in outdoor excursion looking away pointing his finger. Mature attractive woman on a hiking trip enjoying adventure freedom and healthy vacation
Elderly woman pointing to the sky
Young handsome man wearing baseball uniform crazy and mad shouting and yelling with aggressive expression and arms raised. frustration concept.
Bald young man with brown eyes dressed in modern and stylish clothes on blue sky background with clouds - business, work, fashion, goals, success concept.
cute old man in blue posing at sky
Japanese men of the old man to the gymnastics
Photo of optimistic old grey hairdo man point empty space wear spectacles blue shirt isolated on pastel color background
Atrractive senior caucasian redhead woman over isolated background shouting with crazy expression doing rock symbol with hands up. Music star. Heavy concept.

See more

1268280571

See more

1268280571

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137409965

Item ID: 2137409965

Portrait of a senior smiling woman in outdoor excursion looking away pointing his finger. Mature attractive woman on a hiking trip enjoying adventure freedom and healthy vacation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4896 × 3264 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma