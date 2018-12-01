Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a scared stylish lady in a jacket on a yellow background, biting her nails and looking scared at the camera.
young pretty woman thinking, feeling doubtful and confused, with different options, wondering which decision to make against orange wall
attractive shocked girl showing ok sign on yellow
Young beautiful woman casual white sweater over isolated background asking to be quiet with finger on lips. Silence and secret concept.
Pleasant thoughts. Smart nice woman standing against yellow background while touching her chin
Charming caucasian young woman keeping hand on lips, unhappy, confused wearing fashion pastel shirt isolated on orange background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept.
young blonde woman looking worried, anxious, stressed and afraid, biting fingernails and looking to lateral copy space against flat color wall
thoughtful girl child with long hair on yellow background, decision.

See more

1885148623

See more

1885148623

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124310127

Item ID: 2124310127

Portrait of a scared stylish lady in a jacket on a yellow background, biting her nails and looking scared at the camera.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5704 × 3795 pixels • 19 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo