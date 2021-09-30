Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094487261
Portrait of sad Young caucasian girl wearing blue turtleneck over white background hands face look empty space
Madrid, Spain
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableamazedbadblondeblue eyescarecasualcheerlesschincopyspacedepresseddislikeemotionexpressionfemalegirlgloomygrimacehandshispanicimpressedinvolvedleisuremelancholynegativeniceoffendedproblemsreactionrelaxationrussiansadshockspeechlessspiritualstressedstudiosullensurprisedsweatertank-topturtleneckunbelievableuncomfortableunexpectedunhappyupsetwinterwomanworry
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist