Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100793279
Portrait of a sad elderly woman. Headshot of a thinking old lady close up. Grandmother face expresses emotions. The concept of a lonely and unhappy pensioner.
A
By Azovsky
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
80 yearsadultagedbackgroundcaucasianclose upcopy spacecopyspacedepressionelderelderlyemotionexpressionfacefemalefrustrationgrandmagrandmothergriefhead shotheadshotisolatedladylifestylelonelinesslonelymaturemelancholyoldone personpainpensionerpensivepersonportraitproblemretirementsadseniorsenior adultserioussorrowthinkingthoughtfulunhappyupsetwhitewomanworriedwrinkle
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist