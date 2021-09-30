Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100793288
Portrait of a sad elderly woman. Headshot of a angry old lady close up. Grandmother face expresses anger emotions. The concept of a lonely and unhappy pensioner.
A
By Azovsky
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
80 yearsadultagedangerangrybackgroundcaucasianclose upcopy spacecopyspacedepressiondispleasedelderelderlyemotionexpressionfacefemalefrustrationgrandmagrandmothergriefhead shotheadshotisolatedladylifestylelonelinesslonelylooking at cameramaturemelancholyoldpainpensionerpersonportraitproblemretirementsadseniorsenior adultserioussorrowunhappyupsetwhitewomanworriedwrinkle
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist