Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089809721
Portrait of a respectable man picking shoes for an expensive suit in a men's clothing store. Men's fashion and style.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesapparelbeautybusinessbusinessmanbuyingcaucasianchoosingclassicclothingconfidentelegantexpensivefashionfashionableformalgentlemanglassesgood-lookinghandsomejacketlifestyleluxurymalemanmatchmenswearmodernpeopleperfectpickportraitpremiumrespectableretailseriousshirtshoesshopshoppingstorestylishsuccessfulsuitthree-piece suittievoguewardrobewell-dressedyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist