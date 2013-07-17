Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of redhead excited woman in yellow formal wear sitting on desk with laptop with colleagues in the background, excited caucasian female enjoy working in office with, creative coworking
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6629 × 4419 pixels • 22.1 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG