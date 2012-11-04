Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of a Red Postman butterfly, small postman, or red passion flower butterfly, Heliconius erato, resting on a leaf with its wings closed. The blurred background is greenish. High quality photo
Formats
5997 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG