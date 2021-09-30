Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090045200
Portrait of a professional chef in neat uniform posing on a dark background with dry vermicelli hiding half of his face. Copy space.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundcarbohydratescaucasianchefcookcookingcopy spacecuisineculinarydarkdeliciousdishdryexquisiteeyefacefoodgourmethathaute cuisinehigh classindustryitalianjobkitchenmalemanmealoccupationpastapeoplepersonportraitprofessionalrawrestaurantservicespaghettistaffstudiotastyuniformvermicelliwheatwhiteworkyoung
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist