Image
Portrait of pretty young Indian girl wearing traditional Saree and jewellery at the festival of colors called Holi,a popular Hindu festival celebrated across India.
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132713163

Item ID: 2132713163

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Non judgment

Non judgment