Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of pretty young Indian girl wearing traditional Saree and jewellery at the festival of colors called Holi,a popular Hindu festival celebrated across India.
Beautiful young indian woman in traditional clothing with bridal makeup and jewelry. gorgeous bride traditionally dressed Outdoors in India. Girl bollywood dancer in Sari and henna on hands
Beautiful young indian woman in traditional clothing with bridal makeup and jewelry. gorgeous bride traditionally dressed Outdoors in India. Girl bollywood dancer in Sari and henna on hands
Closeup portrait of a woman looking up in Chinese princess costume
Woman in indian clothes dancing belly dance. Young beautiful woman in national costume dancing tribal dance.
Woman in indian clothes dancing belly dance. Young beautiful woman in national costume dancing tribal dance.
Woman in indian clothes dancing belly dance. Young beautiful woman in national costume dancing tribal dance.
Portrait of attractive young woman in color crown , sweet and sensual, with flowers on background of roses. Near the wall of the flower.

See more

394612528

See more

394612528

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132710251

Item ID: 2132710251

Portrait of pretty young Indian girl wearing traditional Saree and jewellery at the festival of colors called Holi,a popular Hindu festival celebrated across India.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Non judgment

Non judgment