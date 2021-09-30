Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086239403
Portrait of a positive teenage girl who helps adults work in the garden, spudding a bed of lettuce
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
10s30sactivitiesadultagricultureamateuramericanbedbotanychildcountrysidecultivationcultureemotionseuropeansfarmingfrenchgardengirlgroundhelpshobbyhobbyisthorticulturelandscapelettucelifestylenatureoccupationoutdoorspastimepersonplantationsplantsportraitpositiveshovelsmilesmilingsoilspuddingstreetteenagevegetablewomanyardwork
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist