Image
Portrait of nice looking cute lady showing heart symbol dating boyfriend express feelings isolated on pink color background
Close-up a happy, laughing woman with red hair makes a heart sign from her fingers at her side, isolated on a pink background.
Photo of enjoying overjoyed rejoicing cheerful kind girlfriend glad to have received unexpected gift from secret admirer while isolated with pink background
Photo of lovely happy young woman hug big paper heart good mood isolated on pastel pink color background
Photo of joyful peaceful young woman hug big red heart figure romantic mood isolated on pastel pink color background
Dating and romance concept.
Flirt and love concept. Young woman with red hearts. Flirt and positive emotions.
Photo of attractive dreamy young woman look empty space embrace red heart shape isolated on pastel pink color background

1932181802

2128151402

Item ID: 2128151402

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Samborskyi