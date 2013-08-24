Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
portrait of middle management male with glasses in black suit , red tie and white shirt against a white background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2044 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.