Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Portrait of a man working as a call center operator remotely from home, using a headset and laptop while sitting on the couch
Maid man in a summer cafe sits in front of a laptop work style office finance
Handsome young businessman working outside on his laptop daytime
Working with the notebook. African man businessman holding a laptop on his knees and looking at the laptop while sitting outdoors in a formalwear.
Mature business man having a coffee in a coffee shop and working on his laptop
Mid-aged freelancer searching projects on laptop sitting on couch, technologies
Portrait of young african businessman sitting at his desk in loft office, typing message using laptop
Young successful businessman working on a laptop while sitting in cafe.

See more

1321236488

See more

1321236488

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137364463

Item ID: 2137364463

Portrait of a man working as a call center operator remotely from home, using a headset and laptop while sitting on the couch

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman