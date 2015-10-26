Images

Image
Portrait of man engineer wear yellow helmet holding tablet and uniform standing at industrial workshop. handsome workman with beard on face in factory. Copy space.
Industrial Engineers in Hard Hats.Work at the Heavy Industry Manufacturing Factory.industrial worker indoors in factory. man working in an industrial factory.Safety first concept.
Portrait of smile male Indian engineer is holding the tablet while he standing and working in the heavy industry factory.
Portrait American industrial black young worker man smiling with helmet and ear protection in front machine, Engineer standing holding wrench on his shoulder at work in industry factory.
laborer having lunch break in the factory
Professional Heavy Industry Engineer Worker Wearing Safety Uniform and Hard Hat Uses Laptop Computer. Smiling African American Industrial Specialist Standing in a Metal Construction Manufacture.
Worker man caucasian in protective safety jumpsuit uniform with yellow hardhat and using tablet is a work problem at factory.Metalwork industry concept professional engineer manufacturing industrial
Industry engineer wearing safety uniform measure by Vernier the object control operating lathe machine working in industry factory.

Item ID: 2136170487

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 5720 × 3813 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

FOTO Eak

FOTO Eak