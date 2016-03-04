Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait of man cooking vegetable in the kitchen while looking at a laptop computer on the table
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2739 × 4422 pixels • 9.1 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
619 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
310 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG