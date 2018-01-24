Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait lover Handsome young man Beautiful Asian woman wearing white T-shirt And apron Helping each other to organize trees And watering plants in small pots In room arrange trees with love happily.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG