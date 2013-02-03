Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Portrait lover Handsome young man Beautiful Asian woman wearing white T-shirt And apron Helping each other to organize trees And watering plants in small pots In room arrange trees with love happily.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4514 × 3386 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG